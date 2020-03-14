Social distancing has become the buzz-term of the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic surging across the world.
For some, the chance to sit at home and spend some alone time is a welcome one. For others, it sounds like a lot of time with their thoughts and boredom.
Fear not, there are many things to do despite the Coronavirus which can pick your spirits up and pass the time. Here’s what we came up with:
Binge your favorite TV show or read a book
While the weather is iffy, take this time to finish a TV show or read a book. The Athens County Library still plans to remain open as long as possible, and has a wide array of products for patrons. Not only does the library offer print materials, but patrons also have access to eBooks, eAudioBooks, online magazines and newspapers, as well as music, movies and TV. The library system also allows patrons to check out mobile hotspots, which could be the ticket if someone in your household needs internet access for school or work.
Learn a new recipe
If you’re stocked up, why not take a chance and learn to make something new? Not only will it challenge your brain, but it could be a chance to challenge your palate. If that fails, take-out from your favorite local Athens restaurant will fill the gap.
Learn a TikTok dance
Be one of the “cool” kids and learn one of the many viral dances that have become popular thanks to new social media platform TikTok. This is not only a chance to challenge your dance skills, but a way to get up off the couch and have some (virtual) interactions with others.
Have some spa time
Pamper yourself during this stressful time with a home-made spa day. Do a face mask, or make a home-made mask or body scrub. Run a bubble bath or take a hot shower. If you’re already in the bath, you don’t need to wash your hands ... right?
Spend some time outdoors
The weather is warming up and the plants are starting to show hints of green. Take some time to enjoy the sunshine and unplug. You don’t necessarily have to go to a park or outdoor recreation area to enjoy the outdoors. Instead, try hammocking in your backyard or taking a walk down your street, planting a garden or getting some of those pesky, ever-present leaves out of the corner of your lawn.
Do a DIY project
We’ve all seen them: Pinterest or other internet-based DIY project. While some are questionable enough to raise an eyebrow or two, some are useful or at least entertaining (and could be enough to keep the kids busy all afternoon). Take a look around and see if any DIY crafts are calling your name.
