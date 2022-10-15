It’s not nice to talk or think about death, but it is as real a part of life as birth. Here is a summary of issues for a perspective on decisions we might have to make, for ourselves or others.
Modern medicine can extend life beyond its useful or enjoyable length. We have to decide when to pull the plug. It is foolish to preserve life no matter what, so we have hospice, euthanasia, and assisted suicide to consider.
Corpse disposal can be done in many ways. Use of cadavers in medical education is necessary but not every body is needed. Donation of re-usable organs is possible. Tissue from failed childbirth can help in research and health remedies.
Natural burial has a long history – bodies put in the ground simply, wrapped m cloth or in a simple wood box. In caves corpses deteriorate until only bones remain to be collected with those of ancestors. Cremation is recommended by some traditions and condemned by others. Seas have received many dead bodies deliberately or accidentally. Most famous is preserving corpses in vaults, sarcophagi, mausoleums, or pyramids.
Wills and advance directives are good things to make and relatives should honor a deceased’s wishes. When deep emotions or large wealth are involved things can get litigious and mean.
Capital punishment itself is questioned, and also its implementation. Hanging, beheading, firing squads, electric chairs, and drugs have been used. These choices do not include torture and pre-death dismemberment. Each society must determine their method, if any.
Murder is relevant to this list, but it is nice that most people do not decide to do it. Warfare is the big exception and raises its own issues of death practice. Would that there were fewer wars and their deaths.
