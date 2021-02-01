For the third year in a row, residents of Athens County will descend into the frigid February waters of Lake Snowden for the Albany VFW Post 9893’s Polar Bear Plunge – this year, with new protocols in place to help maintain social distancing. Proceeds from the fundraising event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, will support the Beacon School PTA and the Pregnancy Resource Center.
“We are honored to once again be one of the recipients of the proceeds,” Kevin Davis, Superintendent of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD) Kevin Davis said. ACBDD runs Beacon School, which serves students with developmental disabilities too extreme for public school system resources to properly help the student.
“These funds stay in Athens County and have a positive impact on the students we serve. Last year’s turnout was impressive and humbling. We can’t thank the VFW enough for doing it again,” Davis said.
In previous years, participants all showed up at the same time. This year, however, organizers will be assigning each individual/team a specific time for their plunge. Every registrant must provide a telephone number so that arrangements can be made ahead of time.
Brian Johnson, Commander of the VFW Post 9893 and lead organizer of the event, said the mission of the VFW is to help the surrounding community, particularly fellow veterans.
“We are proud to organize this event, once again,” Johnson said. “This year’s event may have a different look and feel given new protocols to help maintain social distancing, but the end result will be the same – a fun event that supports its community.”
More information, including how to register, can be found online by visiting www.athenscbdd.org/polarbearplunge2021. Registration forms can also be found at the WSEO 107.7 radio station, Larry’s Dawg House, or Stake ‘n Shake. Those with questions can call Brian Johnson at 740-856-9404.
