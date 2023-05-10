Homer Elliot, an adjunct faculty from Hocking College’s School of Natural Resources, pulls in a net full of muck, where kids will discover insects and sometimes baby turtles Tuesday during Waterfest, at Lake Snowden. The event, hosted by Athens Water and Soil Conservation District, is geared to the Athens County schools’ third-graders.
Photo by John Halley
A child fishes during Waterfest on Tuesday at Lake Snowden.
Photo by John Halley
Third-graders from Athens County schools touch a catfish.
LAKE SNOWDEN — Tuesday was a beautiful day at Lake Snowden, located outside of Albany.
The grass was bright green, the lake was blue, and 400 third-graders were having the time of their lives.
For the first time in three years, the Athens Soil and Water Conservation District presented its popular Waterfest.
There were many stations in the Big Oak Campground of Lake Snowden where kids learned about fishing, conservation, healthy water systems and just plain outdoor fun.
At one station, Homer Elliot, an adjunct faculty at Hocking College’s School of Natural Resources, pulled in a net full of muck from the lake. Children inspected the glob and discovered insects and sometimes baby turtles.
For most kids, this event was their first attempt at fishing. The Ohio Division of Wildlife put on a big fish show for the whole group. Some kids were able to touch the catfish as it made its way through the crowd.
The Athens SWCD is a political subdivision of the State of Ohio, associated with the Ohio Department of Agriculture — Division of Soil and Water Conservation. It is funded by county, municipal and state funds.
