Kokosing Inc., out of Westerville, has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of Third Sun Solar LLC
According to a press release, the company will be operated as Third Sun Kokosing Solar and build on the reputation and expertise of Third Sun Solar, while improving on the tremendous engineering, project management, and craft-labor expertise of Kokosing’s 3,500 team members.
The acquisition creates, for then industry, a full-service solar installation leader to respond to the rapidly increasing demand of the region’s residential, commercial, and utility scale markets.
It provides for the consumers on a path to solar energy with a trusted name.
For the employees, Kokosing provides an enhanced career path, best-in-class training, allowing the Third Sun Kokosing Solar team to deliver safe, high-qualitysolar.
The acquisition also allows Kokosing to expand its infrastructure across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland allowing Third Sun Kokosing Solar to better serve customers across a large geographical footprint.
Brady Phillips, a 22-year Kokosing team member who will lead the new division, is excited about joining forces with the experienced team of Third Sun Solar.
“This acquisition moves us forward in our journey to bring high –quality solar installations to an even bigger market across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic with improved experiences for our team and for our customers alike,” Phillips said through a release.
Geoff Greenfield, co- founder of Third Sun Solar, said through a release that he began Third Sun Solar with the mission to “accelerate the shift to clean energy.” As the market for solar energy has increased along with the demand Greenfield feels the impact scale must also increase.
“It has become clear that now is the time to scale our company to take on the climate challenge head on,” Greenfield said through the release.
Greenfield will stay with the organization, taking the position of director of solar strategy. No changes to Third Sun Solar’s team, offices, or services are planned other than the centralization of accounting and general administrative services.
Kokosing’s policy is to not participate in phone interviews and, at press time, the company did not respond to questions sent by email to their media contact.
