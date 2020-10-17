From the Oct. 15, 1858 edition of the Athens Messenger and Hocking Valley Gazette:
“Our readers must excuse us for the want of attention the present No. of the Messenger” read a small note on the third page of the four-page paper. “The excitement and duties incident to a political canvases, such as we have just passed through, leaves one in no very good plight for manufacturing editorial items. We hope to do better in the future.”
The Athens County Teachers’ Association was set to hold its annual meeting on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m., likely to be continued through the week. “We are assured of the services of competent listeners and lecturers, and we cordially invite the attendance and co-operation of teachers and friends of educational progress throughout the county,” the notice stated.
In advertising, 100,000 feet of oak and poplar lumber were for sale to be delivered on cars at Mineral City Station, costing $1.100 per M. (perhaps this means meter) for boards, and $1.500 for inch and a half boards.
From the Oct. 14, 1875 edition of the Athens Messenger:
In advertising, the South-Eastern (sic) Ohio Hospital for the Insane at Athens, Ohio, was seeking sealed proposals for supplies the hospital needed. These included coffee, tobacco, rice, soap, fresh meats, coal and calico fabric. The ad requested samples with each bid, as well as a bond for $1,000 with sureties “that such a bidder, if the contract be awarded him, wilt fulfill and perform the contract on his part.”
Gen. Grosvenor drew “scores” of supporters the day after the Tuesday election. “When the news came that his election was secure the enthusiasm, so long pent up, would brook longer delay,” the article stated. “The fortunate candidate was sent for and brought from a sick bed and held an impromptu reception on the street in which he shook hands with hundreds of warm-hearted and faithful friends.” This ultimately ended with a “splendid” lunch of oysters at Davis and Potters.
From the Friday, Oct. 17, 1930 edition of the Athens Messenger:
Miss Agnes Kilpatrick was named the youngest girl attending the Athens City High School that Autumn, age 13. The youngest boy was a year older, 14, and named Howard Wilson.
Judge. J.W. Darby appointed counsel to Mrs. Sylvia Sweeney for her trial, where she was accused of embezzling funds from the Glouster Board of Public Affairs. She entered pleas of innocence to nine counts of the charge, and was arraigned on the matter. No date had been set for her trial as of printing in 1930.
A section on page 4 of the paper was entitled “FACTS! You have wanted to know.” The column addressed questions submitted by readers and subscribers. In this edition, it began with addressing who Adolf Hitler was, continuing to define what gossip means, and finishing out with how old Keats was when he finished his first volume of poetry.
In advertising, the grand opening of the first indoor golf course in ohio was set to open at 84 N. Court Street, operating by Walter Aricls. “Play on it and be convinced that real golf can successfully played indoors any hour of the day and in any kind of weather.” Mayor Wood was set to “lead the first foursome to tee off and formally open our courses.”
