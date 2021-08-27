From the Saturday, Aug. 28, 1915 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– Rain didn’t keep attendees away from the Athens County Fair with attendance numbers showing more than 10,000 stopped by.
– W. r. Bean, a soldier from Athens stationed at Texas City, Texas lost all his possessions after a hurricane swept through the area causing millions in damages.
– The Athens Electric Company has a new office on south Court Street for residents to visit and pay their electric bills
From the Friday, Aug. 25, 1933 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A parade through the streets of Glouster is planned in celebration of Labor Day along with a variety of events on the newly finished athletic field.
– 10,000 visitors came to the final day of The Athens County Fair that year as nice weather attracted them in droves.
– The Nelsonville High School Band directed by Ward. W Hamm hosted a concert on the Central School lawn.
From the Monday, Aug. 26, 1968 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A majority of local complaints were regarding increased noise and vehicle traffic caused by students, according to Mayor Raymond Shepard.
– Nelsonville City Council is considering a hike in the water rate with rates going up to $1.40 for usage between 2,000 and 3,300 gallons, $1 for usage from 3,300 to 30,000, and 80 cents for any usage beyond.
– 15 young women are competing for the crown at the Old Settlers Reunion in Jacksonville including Linda Dew, Judy Currens, Brenda Kish, and Sandy Gwilym.
