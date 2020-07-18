From the July 18, 1895 edition of the Athens Messenger
- The front page began with reports from each township and village, including Woodyard, where "a very important news item occurred here Monday – it rained."
- A "rough and tumble" fight was reported near J.C. Price's Liquor Dispensary in the West End. The fight was between Nora Price and Ed Lockhart. Lockhart gave both Price's a "sound thrashing", to the point where both were near stripped down to their underclothes. The father and daughter fighting duo were arrested and stood before Mayor Wilson. They pleaded guilty and were fined $15 which was paid. Lockhart was also arrested, pleaded not guilty, was tried, found guilty, and fined $20.60.
- In advertising. Geo R. Walker's Bookstore sold books, stationary, gold pencils and pens and was the "Headquarters for Bargins!" They were located on Main Street in Athens.
From the July 17, 1920 edition of The Athens Messenger
- Dominating the front page is the headline, "Earth Tremor Jolts Californian Cities", and the accompanying article about an extreme earthquake the state experienced.
- In local news, a Ford car was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. in Middleport. Officers heard reports of seeing the "machine" throughout the county and were in pursuit. At 8 a.m. the next day the vehicle was found crashed in Middleport, the thief had "wrecked it before he even got out of city limits."
- In advertising, Cornwells in Nelsonville boasted their "modern and attractive glasses."
From the July 18, 1941 edition of the Athens Messenger
- Over 100 Ohio University students participated in a trip around Southeastern Ohio to visit historic sites. The trip included a group photo at the tomb of OU's founder, Rufus Putnam.
- The Nelsonville draft numbers were printed on page 2.
- In advertising, Whitmores Greenhouses in Buchtel advertised "flowers for all occasions" including "funeral sprays."
