From the Thursday, March 8, 1951 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Ten southeastern Ohio counties were scheduled to compete in a district solo and ensemble competition festival at Athens High School. More than 75 Athens students from all age groups participated.
– Nelsonville saw a boost in the city fund with a premium of over $100,000 deposited the previous month.
– Bill Carter and Roger Woods, who placed sixth and ten the in the county for scholarship tests, received awards for their skills at a school assembly.
From the Friday, March 9, 1962 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Funding for the purchase of free polio shots in Athens County were sent to the health department. $300 was gifted to the department by the Athens County chapter of the National Foundation.
– After approval from Athens Junior High students, a group voted to proceed with a project to build a Teen Center on Hudson Ave.
– Three groups of high school teachers were tasked with collaborating on new textbooks for English, math and science to accompany the next four years of schooling.
From the Monday, March 5, 1973 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Conflict brewed between county commissioners and Sheriff Paul Brown over funding to hire on five new deputies to the department. Two of three commissioners voted against the measure with one saying they don’t disagree with the request conclusively.
– Anthony Coleman, personnel director for Bert W. Martin Memorial Hospital in Mount Vernon, was appointed to the same position at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital starting March 19.
– A dozen Athens High School girls won places during the Southeastern District Gymnastics Competition at Sheridan High School in Thornville.
