From the Thursday, Nov. 20, 1862 edition of the Athens Messenger:
— "What now?" questioned a headline on page 2 of the paper. The article went on to discuss the results of that year's election, which took place during the Civil War. The Democratic party had been elected as majority party, and were proposing peace for the war, but there were numerous issues raised, including "the negro question."
— In local news, the Ohio University Junior class Exhibition took place "the other evening." Several essays were read by members of the class that they had written. "The performance closed with a paper by Messrs. Stowel and Jones, entitled 'The Junior,'" the newspaper reported. Part of the paper was printed to illustrate the evening for readers. However, another performance dubbed "The Sermon by Simon the Apostle," was deemed "too personal, though witty — we may quote farther at another time."
— In advertising, the Albany Institute for Males and Females was advertising its classes, which were to be divided into two sessions. The classes would cost students $5 for enrollment in the primary department. Additional charges would be leveled for students interested in music, painting in oil, pencil drawing and other extracurriculars. "Boarding and lodging in respectable private families can be had at present, per week, for $2. Students can board themselves at from (sic) seventy-five cents to one dollar per week."
From the Thursday, Nov. 1, 1890 edition of the Athens Messenger:
— The front page of the paper was dominated by a large excerpted chapter of the book "How the United State Became a Nation," by J.P.Gordy, professor of psychology and pedagogy in Ohio University.
— In local matters, Mr. John McCune, was reported to be dead in rumors on the street. At 96 years old, he was still alive, but "continues very low at the time of writing this, Wednesday evening."
— Also in local matters, the newspaper reported the election to have passed quietly. "There was a strange stillness about everything which in no way suggested the fact that the great battle of ballots and principles was being waged," the paper stated. "In fact, politics in this township have been dull during the entire campaign, and the whole Republican party seems to have been in a state of apathy. The total vote cast was considerably lower than for many. years. On every side was manifested an indifference to vote, and the results prove this."
