From the Friday, Sept. 13, 1850 edition of the Athens Messenger and Hocking Valley Gazette
The Whigs of the Legislative District of Athens, Meigs, Gallia and Jackson counties gathered in Wilksville (sic) Saturday, Sept. 7. The Convention consisted mainly of choosing how many delegates, and thus votes, each county should be allowed. Athens was given 16; Meigs, 12; Gallia, 15; and Jackson, 9. The group elected Hezekiah H. Bundy, of Jackson County, to be the representative for their district.
Taxation notices were also posted in this edition of The Messenger. For 1850, on each $100 of taxable property, a table of rates was published. The rates were organized by townships, announcing the state, county, bridge poor, school and road taxes for the municipalities. The rates were provided by the County Treasurer, W.M. Golden.
In advertising, a new “tin and stove store” had opened “in Brown’s Row opposite the court house.” The store offered “the very best quality” of tin-ware, and “stoves of all descriptions, constantly.” The store offered to exchange old pewter, brass and copper in exchange for the shop’s wares.
From the Thursday, Sept. 11, 1890 edition of The Athens Messenger
A “local matters” column detailed various going-ons across the county.
- Mayor Mintun had been authorized to appoint an additional number of police “on show day” to enable the marshal to “preserve peace and good order,” as a large crowd was expected.
- Prof. A. E. Price, of Logan, and one of his favorite Ohio University students, had been reported in Athens for several days prosecuting an active canvass among the citizens for a life insurance company he represented.
“A merry little war is said to be brewing across the river at the institution for the insane,” the Messenger reported, stating that “it is rumored that charges have been preferred” against the resident trustee and current superintendent by the asylum’s late storekeeper. The exact nature of the indictment had not been made public.
In advertising, Dr. Pierce’s Pellets were advertised as regulating and cleansing the “liver, stomach and bowels.” The product was allegedly pure vegetable, and “perfectly harmless.” Individuals could get a vial of the pellets for $0.25.
From the Thursday, Sept. 12, 1918 edition of The Athens Messenger
“FEW FAILED TO PASS TESTS TO SERVE IN NAVY,” a headline proclaimed on the front page of the paper, detailing how 24 of the 30 women who had gone to Parkersburg, West Virginia, to join the navy had passed their examinations. The two dozen women were traveling back to Parkersburg that night, before moving on to the Norfolk, Virginia, Naval Recruiting Station.
Athens County had improved the Glouster-Bishopville road reaching the Morgan County Line, and the “By-the-way” columnist reported they had attempted to garner interest in improving the “hill near the William Bowers home in the Baker Settlement. The Proof Reader made us say Jacksonville Hill instead of Jackville Hill,” the column continued. “Jackville Hill is a fine road on this side: why not the other side.”
In advertising, the United States government had placed one-inch ads into the paper to help garner support for the war. “A nation’s strength is in its food supply,” the ad read. “Eat less — waste nothing, create a reserve. America must feed 120,000,000 allies.”
