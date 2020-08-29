From the Aug. 29, 1872 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- The front page of the Messenger holds an account written by a man who survived hanging. Bearing the headline, “Memories of One Who Was Hanged”, the writer states that people may think a person who escaped death to be lucky, in his experience this is not the case. “Let them not indulge in this belief any longer, for I who speak from my own personal experience, have found the situation to be an unpleasant one.”
- The Athens County Fair was postponed until Sept. 27-28. “The Officers of the Society are laboring hard to have the grounds in readiness and to make the fair a complete success.”
- In advertising, “Immense are the Sales” at M. Selig & Co, a Athens store selling dry goods, clothing, boots, hats, caps, carpets, oil cloths, etc. The business was located on Main Street.
From the Aug. 29, 1889 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- At the 38th Athens County Fair there was to be a “Grand Balloon Ascension” with a parachute descent by Profs Bready and Bready of Cleveland, OH, two of the “most noted and daring aeronauts in the world.”
- According to provisions of Ohio State law, Athens Saloons were closed for down during the County Fair.
From the Aug. 26, 1926 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- The 19th Amendment extending the right to vote to women went into effect, the news was reported on the front page of the paper, stating “Right of Women to the Ballot Made Part of Law.”
- Two Athens men were “nabbed” on charges of drunkenness. One pled guilty and was fined $5, the other pled not-guilty and was bound for trial three days later.
- In advertising, Moler Auto Sales Co in Athens was advertising the Model 45-R Pacermaker for $2,250.
