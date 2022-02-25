From the Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1949 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Nelsonville saw an increase in tourism according to John Advent who served as executive secretary for the commission. He pointed out that at the time, the tourism industry brought in over half a million a year to the state.
– James Albert Davis, of Columbus, was driving an English imported Austin car north on Chestnut St. when he collided with a parked car owned by Harold Smith.
– Heavy rains raised the Hoking River over half an inch to a total of 7.5 feet with rain continuing into the next day.
From the Thursday, Feb. 25, 1960 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The maximum weight of a vehicle permitted to travel on Route 216 was reduced by 25% as the highway was routinely damaged by thaws and excessive moisture.
– Nelsonville’s Firemen Relief and Pension Fund was created by the fire fund commission. The commission included Fire Chief Clarence Hall as chairman, Bob Matheny as secretary, Mabel Tignor who was the city treasurer as the group treasurer.
– 60 Athens High School were set to participate in the American College testing Program at Ohio University. The test was required by all students looking to attend any Ohio college.
From the Monday, Feb. 22, 1971 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Athens County School Board President Clyde Pratt announced that he would not be attending public hearings regarding the dismissal of County School Superintendent Robert Weinfurtner. Hearings were called by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators amid concern about the non-renewal of Weinfurtner’s contract. Pratt voted in favor of non-renewal
– Water levels on the Hocking were predicted to reach over six feet above the flood stage with the rain coming in the days following the publication.
– Steppenwolf performed at the Little Sisters Weekend concert for Ohio University students on Saturday Feb. 20, 1971.
