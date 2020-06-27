From the June 24, 1880 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Republican candidates for the October election were announced, as well as the names of who would be supervising each polling location. Locations were separated by township.
- William Green had allegedly attempted to murder a farmer from Zaleski, James Bowers, by shooting him in the head. He was reported to have put in a “clandestine” appearance in Athens, and was “pounced upon” by the “ever alert” Sheriff Tim Warden. Warden said Green assaulted him once in custody, but was “brought to a speedy conclusion by Tim’s trained pugilistic skill.”
- In advertising, The Athens Messenger was touting it’s “fastest and best presses,” with “new type of the latest styles.” The Messenger print shop offered custom cards, envelopes, circulars, bill heads and letter heads, as well as “fine show work” and posters. “Our assortment of Wood Type is the Largest and Best in the county,” the advertisement promised.
From the June 28, 1920 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- In society and local news, the Daughters of America were set to meet Tuesday night for initiation of new members and election of officers.
- Buchtel was seeking a 3 mill levy for its schools, which employed 12 teachers at the time. The levy was expected to raise over $13,000, but the school needed at least $16,600 for the next year.
- In advertising, the Cline Pharmacy Co., located in Athens, was advertising “rupture trusses.” “Our trusses are strong and made of imported leather and will hold the hernia in place,” the ad promised. The device cost between $3.50-$10.
From the June 28, 1950 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Despite a recent increase of new unemployment claims, the county’s total was lower than for the preceding week. The Athens Bureau of Unemployment Compensation reported that there were 34 new claims, with total claims falling from 307 to 302.
- Nine men had just enlisted for military service, Sgt. James Mooney reported. Seven of the enlistees would be in the service for at least three years, and were assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky; and the other two were enlisted i n the Air Force, and were sent to Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
- In advertising, the Kerr Hardware store of Athens was selling Remington 500 Series .22 rifles.
