From the Friday, Sept. 26, 1851 edition of the Athens Messenger
- A proclamation from the Athens County Sheriff, J.L. Currier, announced that the election would be held on the “14th day of October next.” The election was for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer of State, Auditor of State, three members of the Board of Public Works, five Supreme Judges of State of Ohio, District Judge, Senator, Representative of the General Assembly of the State of Ohio, Probate Judge, Clerk of Court, Treasurer, Sheriff, Prosecuting Attorney, Commissioner and Coroner.
- In community news, Mr. H.B. Shipman and Miss Hanna Maria Cotton were married by Rev. Lyman Beecher on Sept. 10 in Athens.
- In advertising, Dr. J.S. Houghton’s Great Dyspepsia curer, Pepsin, was advertised as “The True Digestive Fluid or Gastric Juice.” It was prepared from rennet, “or the fourth stomach of the ox.” It was said to be a cure for indigestion, dyspepsia, jaundice, liver complaints, and constipation.
From the Thursday, Sept. 25, 1890 edition of the Athens Messenger
- In local matters, construction was continuing in the city. “Since the return of favorable weather work on the State Street improvement, east and west, has been vigorously pushed and a solid substantial job is being done.”
- In society news, “The young married people of Athens were handsomely entertained one evening last week by Mr. and Mrs. C.D. McGrath.”
- In advertising, D. Zenner and Co’s took a large front page ad to promote its “Fall and Winter Goods”, specially highlighting its children’s boy’s and men’s suits and a “new and well lighted room.”
From the Friday, Sept. 26, 1930 edition of the Athens Messenger
- The top story on the front page is “Two New Prisons in Ohio ‘Impreative,’ Commission Finds After Investigation.” The two new prisons were opened in Ohio after the investigation found the the prisons, though some of the largest in the country, were vastly overcrowded.
- A meeting of Agricultural teachers was held at the home of R. R. Barker of New Marshfield. The teachers discussed a programming plan for the upcoming school year.
- In advertising, a football game on Saturday, Sept. 27 was advertised on the sports page. Admission was only $1.
