From the Wednesday,. March 1, 1950 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Three Athens High School art students were recognized by the regional National Scholastic Arts Award Contest. Liewellyn Robe, Mary Athearn and Myridith Sherow were set to travel to Cincinnati to receive golden achievement keys and merit certificates. Their work will also be judged at a larger national competition in Pittsburgh.
– Unemployment claims dropped slightly in Athens County during the previous two weeks. Surrounding counties saw similar patterns.
– Athens High School chemistry teacher Earl Washburn was appointed at the advisor of the Hi-Y Club. The groups previous leader Walter Porter held the position for 25 years.
From the Friday, March 3, 1961 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A fire analysis by the national forest service showed that the largest offenders in causes of wildfires were smokers, hunters, debris burners and children playing with matches. Underground mine fires are a particular hazard for the area as well.
– A break in the dam at White's Mill in Athens will not be set for repairs until water levels on the Hocking River have subsided. A 20 foot section fell into the river two weeks prior when timbers knocked parts of the dam loose.
– The Rev. Ted Faulconer, minister of Nelsonville's First Christian Church, planned a trip to speak at the First Christian Church in Ashland, Kentucky.
From the Thursday, March 2, 1972 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– James Hill, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, was not indicted by a grand jury. A handgun was found on the front seat of his vehicle with a submachine gun in the trunk during the initial arrest. Federal investigators were still looking into possible charges.
– Athens Mayor Donald Barrett urged city and county officials to move forward with planning and execution of a new jail for the area. The proposed structure would benefit both city and county law enforcement.
– Mini courses covering a wide range of subjects are planned for Athens high School students to pursue. Courses would last three weeks and give students who complete them 1/12 credits toward graduation. Subjects included mythology, speed reading, psychology, ethnic literature and more.
