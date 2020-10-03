From the Friday, Oct. 4, 1850 edition of the Athens Messenger and Hocking Valley Gazette:
“We would unite in commending this object to the favorable considerations of the citizens of Athens County, and respectfully urge them to cast their votes at the coming election in favor of a County Subscription to the Belpre and Cincinnati Rail Road,” wrote the Athens County Commissioners in a circular to their constituents. The subscription would be to the capital stock of the Belpre and Cincinnati Rail Road Company. The payments would help secure the railroad’s construction, and “the value of real estate will be enhanced from 25 to 100 per cent (sic) to the distance of 10 or 15 miles on each side of the route,” as well as aid in shipping agricultural products.
On the front page, an article discussed how Eli F. Brown, of Ames Township, ,had disposed of an “extra calf” which he found “hard to beat.” The calf and its mother were sold for $50 — ”Can this be beat?” the newspaper asked. The calf was only 3 months, 16 days old and weighed 410 pounds.
In advertising: “Chairs! Chairs!!” proclaimed an ad placed by James Howe two days earlier. The ad discussed how he would manufacture to order “every variety of chairs now in demand in this market.” He also offered sign painting to customers.
From the Thursday, Oct. 7, 1875 edition of the Athens Messenger:
A tailor was wanted in Zaleski. No contact information was provided, nor other details.
A speech that was performed by Gen. C. H. Grosvenor was published on the front page of the paper. He corrected the record on whether he voted in favor of the so-called “Geghan Bill,” which he had voted against. The article included several other accounts of the matter from Grosvenor’s coworkers. The legislation secured for residents of Ohio’s prisons and asylums “ample and equal facilities” to practice religious beliefs.
In advertising, the Cincinnati Exposition, which opened Sept. 8, was to close Oct. 9. The Marietta and Cincinnati Railroad Company was selling excursion tickets from all stations on its main life at half fare to allow visits. Arrangements for special trains for parties of over 50 individuals would also be accommodated.
