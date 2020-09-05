From the Sept. 1, 1870 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- “A cowardly attack” read the headline for an article detailing an attack on a Messenger staffer at a traveling circus. The crime was perpetrated “by a ruffian named Jim McVickers.” He allegedly bludgeoned the Messenger worker over the head before “making tracks” on his horse out of town. A warrant was issued for McVickers’s arrest, and the article noted that the circus, though small, was a good one and “gave general satisfaction.”
- In Trimble news, there had been a marriage (Mr. Thomas Hawk to Miss Eliza Jane Hughes), a birth (a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Brackston King), and the dry weather had contributed to a poor potato harvest. Potato bugs were also blamed for the poor crop.
- In advertising, “Salt! Salt! Salt!” was the product Joseph Herrold, of Athens, was seeking to sell. He wrote that his salt was the best, and sought salt dealers along the M & C Railroad lines, the Ohio and Hocking Valley Canals and “also the Far West” to spread his wares. He added a post script to his advertisement: “I pay CASH for SALT BARRELS.”
From the Sept. 3, 1920 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- Frank Brown, a well-known farmer of Rock Riffle, drowned in his cistern between 6:30-7 a.m. that Friday. He was preparing to take a hot bath and while drawing water for that purpose, lost his balance and fell into the cistern. He was 66, and was survived by his niece, Miss McGowan, who had acted as his housekeeper for several years; and a sister-in-law, Mrs. John Brown, of Iowa. He was buried in “the Catholic cemetery.”
- “Vacation is spreading,” warned a short article from Wilkesbarre, Pennsylvania. The article noted that coal miners’ “vacation” was spreading due to dissatisfaction with wages.
- In sports, the Athens independent baseball nine was preparing to close its season against Jacksonville. The paper reported that “the Athens team will go to Jacksonville in autos and a good sized delegation of rooters is expected to accompany them.” On the team were: E. Finsterwald, Gatchel, King, McDaniels, White, Grover, R. Finsterwalk, Simpson Barstow, Corbin and Allensworth. P.M. Anderson was tapped to umpire.
From the Sept. 1, 1950 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- Although the front page was splashed with news of Russia, locally, the Glouster Old Settlers’ Reunion was set to begin that Saturday evening. The three-day celebration would be marked by a church homecoming hosted by the Methodist Church on Sunday, a chicken dinner hosted by the WSCS at noon Monday, and a parade, which would begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. “Musical programs, amateur hour contest, radio shows, some form of entertainment every hour during the afternoon and evening,” the article promised.
- Division 10 Engineer Max Farley, of Marietta, told The Messenger that a long-awaited highway project which would consist of an overpass and bridge at Guysville, was set to go to bid in late October as plans were being completed. The project would raise Route 50 above the flood level, and was expected to cost at least $1 million. Concerns were noted that the highway would be bypassing Guysville.
- “Here’s all you need for hunting,” began one advertisement for Carpenter HDW. The store noted it’s offering of hunting licenses, license holders, jackets, coats, caps, recoil pads, cleaning rods and the new squirrel call, just in time for squirrel season on Sept. 15.
