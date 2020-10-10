From the Thursday, Oct. 9, 1862 edition of the Athens Messenger and Hocking Valley Gazette:
- “The Election Returns,” announced a small article on the third page of the four-page paper. The fourteen townships listed results for the vote of the Ohio 15th District representative race. The paper was endorsing William Cutler, a Republican.
- “Important to females: Dr. Cheeseman’s Pills,” shouted an advertisement on the same page. The concoction was “certain in correcting all irregularities,” as well as a slew of maladies. The ad promised that the pills mostly were suitable for “Females,” and asked anyone interested in their purchase to send by mail to R.B. Hutchings in New York. The pills cost $1 a box.
- Louis Tinkham, of the 18th Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, was notified via the paper that his wife, Lucy, had filed a petition with the Common Pleas Court saying he had abandoned her and owed her “reasonable” alimony. She requested $100.
From the Thursday morning, Oct. 11, 1900 edition of the Athens Messenger and Herald:
- Trimble and Albany entertained members of two “gallent” regiments of the civil war, the paper stated. Over 60 members of the 63rd and 78th Ohio Volunteer Infantry regiments gathered the week prior for an annual regimental society meeting.
- In “Local Brevities,” it appeared that Perry County was falling behind in cotton production. “It is interesting to note the fact that a cotton plant reached maturity on the lot of Charles Allen, on Main Street, and showed fully ripened balls of a fine quality of cotton. The plant received no especial attention and grew at the edge of an ash heap,” the paper reported.
- The paper also reported that ten couples from Athens left for Albany at about 5:30, whether morning or night was not specified, and arrived “in the beautiful little city just after the moon had thrown her s’lvery halo over the earth.”
