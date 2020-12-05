Note: This column runs weekly, drawn from our historical records, and reflects a selection of historical editions of the Athens Messenger, which once covered the entire Southeastern region of Ohio.
From the Thursday, Dec. 6, 1894 edition of the Athens Messenger and Herald:
— A Milkmaids’ Convention was to be hosted on Dec. 18, 1894, by the Athens Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union at the City Hall. The arranged entertainment included a cornet solo, to be performed by Mabel Straight; a vocal solo, by Jessie Falloon; and the Milkmaids’ Drill, prior to naming of delegates. The admission cost was 25 cents, and reserved seats cost an additional 10 cents. The seating chart was to be displayed at A. O. Sloane’s by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17.
— Lost or stolen: The Warren Bros. of Athens were seeking the whereabouts of a dun pony, branded, with a black stripe on its back. The horse, which was about 10 years old, as hired to a “young man who claimed to be going to a point near Nelsonville.” He disappeared thereafter — with the horse.
— In advertising: Sam. Sommer’s was the place to get “value received and the best return for your money,” according to a half-page ad on the second page of the edition. The advertisement noted cloaks, capes and jackets were on sale between 15-333 cents per garment. Fur trimmed cloth capes were on sale for $5.95, and children’s “good serviceable cloaks” for ages 4-14 were being sold for $1.45.
From the Thursday, Dec. 5, 1901 edition of the Athens Messenger:
— A manslaughter trial covered the entire front page of the edition, declaring that John Burton had shot dead Horace Dewey. The jury had deliberated for over five hours before agreeing upon the charges. Over fifty witnesses were summoned for the trial, as “the victim and his slayer were fairly prominent in Coolville where they had spent many years of their life (sic), and where they had been engaged as farm hands,” the paper reported.
- The Athens Post Office announced that four new rural routes would begin to deliver mail to residents. Over 150 mailboxes were provided for patrons along the routes, and many more were on order. The post office at Marchmont was discontinued as part of the change.
— In advertising, the Athens Opera House was showing The Missouri Girl, described as “the greatest domestic comedy of the age.” The ad continued, noting that everything was up-to-date and new at the opera house, with prices of tickets ranging from 25 cents to 75 cents.
