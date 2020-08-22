From the Aug. 25, 1870 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- Over 600 Southeast Ohio residents joined a railroad excursion to Columbus from areas such as Salina and Nelsonville, garnering over $1,200 in railroad funding for the Columbus and Hocking Valley Railroad. The trip went smoothly and mirthfully, “which is perfectly justifiable, as we have no doubt many ludicrous scenes transpired during the day.”
- In advertising, C. McLean Watchmaker and Jeweler was advertising his clocks, watches, jewelry and plated ware, located in the Starr Building in Athens. If you were in search of jewelry repairs, McLean offered to do them “neatly, cheaply and promptly.”
- A letter to the editor, written by a “subterranean laborer” who worked in a Nelsonville mine and advocated for a union, decried the lack of steady work and good wages. He also decried the mine’s working conditions, claiming an unsafe entrance was being maintained, and that workers seeking summer jobs were hired over local miners. “No miners who have mined coal here at Nelsonville for years, and who have scraped together a little property through honest labor and economy — are no more at liberty to act according to the dictations of our own judgement...now, we are overpowered and ruled down by a majority of men who come her to mine coal during the busy months...although we call ourselves unionists, I am not aware that we are obligated to become subject to such an unparalleled outrage as this?”
From the Aug. 26, 1919 edition of the Athens Messenger
- John Howard, Charles Roach, H.T. Mulligan, Charles McVickers and Edward Howard met earlier in the week to discuss started the Athens County Packing Company with a capital of $15,000. Where the plant was to be constructed was still up in the air, but “Howard added that some of the interested parties want to put the plant up a short distance north of the city.”
- In advertising, Wheaton & Crooks Hardware Company were seeking to get Athens County hunters ready for the fall season. Black powder shells were available for $1 per box, and a Remington Repeating Rifle for $25.
- In “household hints,” pepper sandwiches and hot cheese sandwiches were heralded as a tasty, quick meal. Pepper sandwiches consist of green peppers, lemon, finely chopped onion, olives, boiled salad dressing, walnuts, and cream cheese. Hot cheese sandwiches are made by spreading two slices of bread with butter and placing grated cheese between the slices, before browning “quickly” in the oven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.