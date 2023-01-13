Three elected officials went to the Athens County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to answer questions about their proposed 2023 budgets, specifically their request of general funds for employee salaries.
The discussion with Auditor Jill Thompson, the only Republican officeholder in the county, was tense as she questioned the fairness of the proposed cuts and talked about unionizing county employees. On the other side of the discussion, the commissioners questioned whether Thompson had one standard for her office and a different one for others and whether an employee understand Ohio Sunshine Laws.
Commissioners met Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex. Besides Thompson, the board also discussed the proposed budget with Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn and Treasurer Ric Wasserman.
On Dec. 29, 2022, Athens County Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel passed a temporary budget that runs through March. They cut $465,754.98 in requested funds — $100,000 in general fund employee salaries from each the prosecuting attorney, treasurer and auditor proposed budgets and about $165,754.98 from the capital improvement fund.
The proposed Athens County budget totals approximately $21,360,000.
Auditor’s office
Thompson came to the meeting with a list of prepared questions and several informational graphics related to the budget and salaries.
When asked how the commissioners decided to cut the budget, Chmiel said that they just took big chunks out of the items so they could get below the certification number Thompson provided them.
The certification number is the projected revenue the county will receive in taxes and is used as the big number to create the budget. When added together, every general fund line item must add up to that number.
“So we just kind of did that to get us to that number in big chunks, because we wanted to talk to the treasurer and the auditor and the prosecutor about their budgets,” he said.
Thompson asked the commissioners if they used analyzed statutory duties of the offices to determine which offices would receive the cuts.
“I wouldn't say so,” Adkins said. “I would say that we knew we needed to cut some money and we did so in those three offices. And so that's why we're here today to ask some just more questions.”
Thompson asked why the commissioners chose those three offices and what the basis of their decision was.
“It was our decision. You don’t need to know the reason why,” Commission President Lenny Eliason said. Eliason was not at the December meeting.
Adkins asked whether general fund money is used for outside accounts, a question he asked Blackburn and Wasserman earlier in the meeting.
Thompson said she didn’t understand the question and hasn’t transferred any general fund money to the outside account.
Thompson mentioned that several services provided by her office are paid out of her own budget, but according to state statute should be paid with the county’s general operating funds. For example, her real estate assessment fund pays for all of the county's GIS administration. Her funds also pay for her real estate employees.
"In addition to that, we even pay for the conveyance function, which is a responsibility in a job of the general operating fund, by statute," she said. "The mapping is also a function of the general fund by statute, which the general fund doesn't pay for."
A call to the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio for verification of Thompson’s statements was not returned as of press time.
Thompson said employees who are paid out of the general fund are those who perform "functions on behalf of the general operating fund."
Adkins asked whether she has paid any employee bonuses or overages of her department’s general fund salary line item during the past several years. He said he put in a public records request to her office for that information and had not received it by the meeting.
He requested information regarding employee bonuses from 2019 through 2022.
Thompson handed over the request to Deputy Auditor Dennis DeCamillo, saying that it appeared to be politically motivated.
"So anything to do with a public records request, I've redirected to Dennis. I didn't feel it was appropriate for me to be handling it, especially since it appears to be a political issue," Thompson said.
The auditor's office is working with the county prosecutor to redact private information from Adkins request, said DeCamillo, who attended the meeting via Zoom. He suggested that instead of requesting a specific document, Adkins ask for specific information.
To comply with Adkins' request, DeCamillo can redact the document as he sees fit and provide a written explanation on what was redacted, Eliason said.
"If it's a record that documents a function of the office, it needs to be released with the redactions after consultation with your legal counsel, which you had. You're really delaying the release of that," Eliason said.
DeCamillo noted that Blackburn didn't give him the legal authority for each redaction.
"Legal authority comes in the revised code," Eliason said. "It tells you what redactions there are. When did you take your sunshine law training?"
DeCamillo confirmed he took sunshine law training. He also said that once the prosecutor gives him a legal determinations on the redactions, he'll provide it to Adkins.
In regards to giving bonuses, Thompson said she does and asked whether the commissioners oppose giving county employees bonuses “even if they're provided within the approved budget for each elected official.”
While the board as a whole has not taken a position, the commissioners individually agreed that if an employee does a good job, they should get a merit-based bonus.
“I think the concern is about when we have general fund padding the budgets,” Chmiel said.
Adkins said he opposes not applying the same standard throughout the various county agencies.
“A few years back, you come down to this office and complained about the Board of Election getting bonuses,” Adkins said of Thompson. “Lenny attended a meeting on behalf of the commissioners, because that money we thought should come back to the general fund based upon your complaint that the Board of Elections got bonuses. And lo and behold, you're giving (bonuses) out at each year. So I have a problem when there's a standard that’s not the same.”
Eliason said a bonus plan has to have a “fairness structure to it and an incentive system, but I think that's very hard to manage.”
Thompson also asked whether a salary study has been done to determine whether county employees are being paid in accordance with their job responsibilities.
The county departments do not have a standard set of employee classes, which would make such a study difficult to conduct, Eliason said.
"We have varying offices with varying responsibilities. It's very difficult to do when you don't have a union," he said. "When you do have a union, and you have formed specific job descriptions, it's much easier.”
Thompson agreed with Eliason and asked if the commissioners were opposed to having general fund employees organizing and forming a union.
Adkins, a retired Ohio University employee who was active in the unions, laughed and said, “Not at all. Are you?"
“Of course not,” Thompson said.
“You’re going let them organize?” Adkins asked.
“Absolutely,” Thompson said.
“I’d suggest you go get cards and start handing them out,” Adkins said.
“I already tried Charlie, and I was told you would put a stop to that,” Thompson said.
“Okay, well, like I'm gonna stop employees from organizing in your office, all (county) offices,” Adkins said with a laugh. “I'm gonna stop your office from organizing. Come on.”
While discussing the budget decisions made by the commissioners, Thompson said that the county commissioners increased their budget more than any other office over the last three years when looking at the dollar amount. When looking at the percentage increase, the sheriff’s office comes out on top.
Eliason cut the discussion short, reminding Thompson that commissioners passed a temporary budget in December.
“We haven’t made a budget cut yet,” he said. “We don’t have a permanent certificate, so we don’t have a permanent budget. … So let’s stop talking about budget cuts (that) have been made. They haven’t been made. They’re proposed.”
She urged the commissioners to look at the data she presented regarding salaries and budget when making decisions on the permanent budget.
Prosecuting Attorney
Like Thompson, Blackburn was asked whether he used general fund money for outside accounts. He did transfer some money for a cash match for a Victims of Crime Act grant.
Blackburn also put in a 5% raise for his employees, instead of the 3% most other county departments included.
In regards to paying bonuses with general funds, he said he has only paid bonuses or overages three times in the past 11 years. Two were for staff members going to the dump to find records that were destroyed by the former sheriff. He said his office also paid part of a moving allowance to a new employee over seven straight pay periods.
Part of the department’s salary increase includes changing Zach West from a part-time to full-time employee. He will be working mostly on civil matters, Blackburn said.
His department’s salary request was adjusted to include the 3% raise.
Treasurer’s Office
Wasserman noted that the employees in his office have been chronically underpaid for many years.
But there was never any real transparency about what the other offices make over the past years," he said. "That documentation has kind of gotten out there, and people were kind of upset."
Wasserman trimmed his salary budget request by about a third.
"The sense I got was it's too big a step in one step," Wasserman said. "I don't necessarily agree with that, because I think you have an issue of pay disparity that should be addressed. But you guys are in charge and you guys are the budgetary authority."
He also noted that his submitted budget didn't include an extra person coming into the office. That employee will train with a current employee who is retiring in April.
In regards to bonuses, Wasserman said the office has hasn't given out bonuses since about 2019, when the county started using the Munis software.
The treasurer's office does not use general fund money for outside funds.
"We have occasionally used the outside funds to supplement people's general fund pay, but we've never done it the other way," he said.
