AEP Ohio reported that 11,588 customers in Athens County were without power Monday morning before it was reportedly restored by early afternoon.
According to the company’s media relations department, the outages occurred around 5:19 a.m. when a storm pushed a tree into power lines.
Due to the power outage, the Athens County Schools were closed Monday.
Athens County Courthouse and annex were scheduled to open at 10 a.m., but that was pushed to noon, as power had not been restored. As of 11:24 a.m., the courthouse and annex were closed for the day.
Ohio University was open. The power outage impacted the university’s Konneker Alumni Center, Claire Ping Cottage, 31 S. Court St., Library Annex and 4 University Terrace, according to the university’s social media.
AEP Ohio reported that by 6 a.m. Monday, 720 customers’ power was restored. As of 11 a.m., 8,075 customers were still without power. Power was fully restored at 12:21 p.m.
Outages were reported near Strouds Run State Park, in the City of Athens, near Canaanville, along Ohio 550, toward Amesville, west of Albany, and west of Nelsonville.
Don Gossel, director of Athens County Emergency Management Agency, noted that his office did not hear of any major incidents related to the storm. He did note that they have been working without power this morning. AEP Ohio restored power to commercial facilities in Athens around 12:40 p.m.
The National Weather Service out of Charleston, West Virginia, had noted on Sunday that isolated severe storms were possible, mainly west of the Ohio River through the evening. Heavy rain within slow-moving showers/storms could also lead to localized flooding.
Gordon K. Buch Ohio University Airport reported that a line of showers moved through the area Monday. It was estimated to bring a quarter-inch of rain to most of the region, with winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
