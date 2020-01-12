Athens Middle School
Buy Now

Athens Middle School

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

A press release from the Athens Police Department, released Friday morning, made note that a potential threat had been reported at Athens Middle School.

What exactly that threat was is not clear, with APD unable to provide additional information while investigating. Class continued as normal at the Middle School on Friday.

APD reported information about the threat had been received at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers identified and located a witness, who was interviewed shortly after the threat report was received.

“APD worked with the Ohio Strategic Analysis and Information Center to conduct a thorough threat assessment,” Capt. Ralph Harvey of the APD stated in the press release. “Due to the ongoing nature of this case, I cannot share the details of the investigation or specifics of our response; however, at this time investigators believe that the threat is not credible.

Harvey said the department is working with “multiple agencies” including the school district.

“I do not expect to release any other information today, however, an update will be provided to this message if additional information can be released,” Harvey concluded the release.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments