The Athens and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices joined forces Friday to address a breaking and entering reported on Planstsville Road in Chesterhill, resulting in the arrest of three Southeastern Ohio residents.
According to the Athens Sheriff’s Office’s report, a caller had observed an unknown vehicle at a neighboring residence. The caller pulled in behind the vehicle, and an unfamiliar male reportedly exited the home carrying a box and ax handle.
At this point, the caller questioned the male, who dropped the box and approached the caller with the ax handle, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The caller was a valid concealed carry permit holder, and drew his handgun while warning the male to stay at a distance. During this, a female appeared at the side of the resident. Both the unidentified individuals fled in the suspect vehicle. After the vehicle had left, a second male exited the residence and the caller held this suspect at gunpoint. The two walked to another residence where the caller contacted law enforcement, the report stated.
“The caller was able to remember a license plate number and provide it to dispatchers, who relayed this information to responding units and neighboring law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. “The heroic actions and information provided by the caller proved to be crucial.”
The second male was identified as Charles Keith Bailey, 31, of Stockport (Morgan County). He provided the names of his accomplices, and admitted to using methamphetamine with them in the past, according to the Sheriff’s report.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle about a mile from the scene. The Office’s Deputies were also able to detain driver Andrew Arkley, 39, and passenger Maggie Wyatt, 34, both of Shawnee (Perry County). Both were taken into custody after the original caller was able to positively identify the suspects.
Charles Bailey, Arkley and Wyatt were charged with breaking and entering, felonies of the fifth degree, and were transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without further incident. Arkley and Wyatt were also found to have additional warrants issued by Morgan County. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office impounded the suspect vehicle at the scene and this case remains under investigation.
