Three Coolville men were arrested on Friday on drug-related charges following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation by the Athens County Sheriff's Department.
Jason L. Martin, 35, Kenneth R. Roberts, 55, and Kenneth J. Roberts, 37, were all arrested when The Criminal Interdiction Units, Athens Major Crimes Units and the Sheriff's Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 27275 Huckleberry Road in Coolville, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Department on Monday.
"This search warrant came after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking," Sheriff Rodney Smith states.
During the search, units seized over 17 grams of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams firearms, drug abuse instruments, digital scales and packaging material that is commonly found in drug trafficking.
Additionally, deputies seized over $3,900 in cash "intended for forfeiture."
According to the press release, Martin was arrested on active warrants from Washington County issued on Feb. 5, 2021. Kenneth R. and Kenneth J. Roberts were both arrested for having weapons under disability as they were both drug dependent, as well as aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs – all felonies of the third degree. A bond of $75,000 cash has been requested for both Kenneth R. an Kenneth J. Roberts.
"The citizens of Athens County and their safety are our number one priority, and we are determined to bring illegal drug users to justice, one search warrant at a time," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.