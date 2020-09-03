A joint operation of the Athens County Prosecutor's Office and the Nelsonville Police Department resulted in the arrest of three Nelsonville residents who had outstanding warrants, with charges pending against the nine other individuals found at the property.
Law enforcement officials responded to 106 E. Franklin St. at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The area has earned the moniker of “meth mountain” in drug circles, according to Nelsonville officers.
According to a release from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office, two warrants were executed at the same time, one at the basement apartment of the building, led by ACPO Chief Investigator Jay Barrett alongside investigators Reuben Kittle and Chuck Love, while Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch and other NPD officers executed the other at an upstairs apartment.
One individual fled the scene by removing cardboard covering a window and running on foot. Officers provided photo evidence that the man was holding a red bag, which officers allege contained illegal drugs. The man was identified as Nick Nelson, 30, of Logan, and was later apprehended by Nelsonville Police. When arrested, Nelson had $754 in his possession, but not the red bag. The bag has not yet been recovered.
Officers were informed while processing the scene that there were over 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine or "ice" on the premises prior to Nelson's escape. Trace amounts of drug residue were found on site and have been sent for testing.
“Our office is proud to assist law enforcement agencies in the county with investigations,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn in a press release. “Chief Investigator Barrett, Chief Fitch and all the officers involved care as much about protecting the community as I do and we will continue to place a high priority on addressing the drug issue in our area.”
Also arrested were:
- Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Athens, on illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance, a felony of the fifth degree, which was filed in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on June 15, 2020; and assault, a first degree misdemeanor, filed July 3, 2019 in Athens County Municipal Court.
- Joshua Farley, 36, of Nelsonville, on charges of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and two counts of non-support of dependents, also felonies of the fifth degree.
Additional charges may be pending on all 12 individuals found during the search warrants.
