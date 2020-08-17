Three Court Street bars have received citations from traceback investigations stemming from a fatal crash and complaints of blatant violation of the orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The College Inn Bar, the Crystal Bar and Stephens Fine Dining were all cited Saturday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit, in addition to three other bars in Ohio.
The three Athens bars were cited in particular due to a trace-back investigation of a fatal crash that occurred on July 4, 2020, when Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, crashed a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound on Stewart Street, near East Union Street, in the city of Athens. The Jeep had attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb, ejecting one of the many passengers.
That passenger, Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, died of injuries he sustained from being ejected from the vehicle.
Although the crash remains under investigation, alcohol has been determined to have played a factor.
Investigators were able to determine from surveillance video captured on the Fourth of July that each of the establishments had violated the Ohio Department of Health’s social distancing and mask orders, with patrons walking around with beverages, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, not practicing social distancing and employees “not properly wearing masks.”
For these issues, the bars have received varying levels of citations.
Stephens Fine Dining received the strictest citation. The administrative citation was for improper conduct, including disorderly activities, sales to an intoxicated person, permitting the removal of an alcoholic beverage sold on premises for consumption, insanitary conditions, failure to notify the division of expansion or charge to the permit premises, and operating more than two fixed bars.
According to the State Liquor Agency’s website, Stephens is owned by Jeffrey Messina.
Also cited were the CI Bar and the Crystal Bar, which are both owned by Donald Pepper. Both bars received administrative citation for improper conduct, namely disorderly activity.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will oversee the cases for potential penalties, including fines and possible suspension of the business’s liquor permits.
“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf in a press release. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.