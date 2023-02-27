NELSONVILLE — City Council now has three vacant seats, as Doug Childs resigned on Feb. 21.
featured
Three empty seats on Nelsonville City Council
- By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
NELSONVILLE — City Council now has three vacant seats, as Doug Childs resigned on Feb. 21.
According to interim City Manager Tracy Galway, Childs' resignation was effective immediately, stating personal reasons.
Childs, who was appointed in June 2022, was not present at council's special session held Feb. 21.
His resignation comes almost two months after council members, Justin Booth and Cory Taylor resigned.
During the past few months, the City of Nelsonville has undergone turnover in several positions within its staff.
In November, then police chief Scott Fitch left to take over as Meigs County sheriff. He recently hired K.J. Tracey, his immediate successor as police chief, and Nelsonville officer Troy Smith. The special session was held to sell K-9 unit Attila to Fitch's agency so Smith could continue to work as the dog's handler.
Scott Frank resigned as city manager in early January.
Council now consists of President Tony Dunfee and council members Gregg Clement, Dan Sherman and Nick Smith.
Council is still accepting applications for its empty seats.
Applicants for the council seats must be a qualified elector (person qualified to register to vote) and must have lived in the city at least one year prior to their election. They may not hold an “incompatible office,” meaning they can’t hold two public positions in which one is subordinate to the other. Throughout their term, they must continue to be a resident and qualified elector of the city.
To apply, letters of interest must be emailed to Council President Tony Dunfee at tdunfee@cityofnelsonville.com or the council clerk at councilclerk@cityofnelsonville.com as soon as possible.
Nelsonville City Council was schedule to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.