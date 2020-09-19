By Heather Willard
Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested three additional men who are allegedly involved with a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts from local vehicles.
One man, James Howerton, 47, of The Plains, was arrested for related crimes at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The three arrested Thursday are in relation to a theft of catalytic converters from Athens Transmission on Sept. 15, 2020. Those arrested were:
Robert L. Sheppard, 39, of 12306 Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, was charged with breaking and entering, theft and possession of criminal tools, all felonies of the fifth degree.
Tyler L. Ball, 35, of 19195 Jones Road, Nelsonville, was also charged with breaking and entering, theft and possession of criminal tools, all felonies of the fifth degree.
Jonathan L. Westerviller, 34, of 8 South Street, The Plains, was arrested and charged with complicity to theft, a felony of the fifth degree.
All subjects were transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
“Athens Transmission had great quality camera footage they were able to provide of this theft, which was critical in this investigation,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement. “
He thanked many members of the Sheriff’s Office, naming Captain Bryan Cooper, Deputy Keith Tabler, Deputy Doug Crites, Deputy John Kulchar, Deputy Jason Wickmann, Lt. John Morris, Detective John Deak, Deputy D.J. McCollister, Deputy Joel Banks, Deputy Greg Poston and Deputy Anthony Washington.
“My staff and I are dedicated to end the overwhelming theft of catalytic converters from innocent citizens of Athens County,” he continued. “To those of you who chose to continue to steal and illegally buy or sell catalytic converters, I will personally make sure there is room at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for you.”
