CHAUNCEY — Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith is not slowing down on arresting drug traffickers within Athens County. On Tuesday, the office announced the arrest of three more Southeast Ohio residents who are suspected of drug trafficking.
The Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at 71 Main St., Chauncey on Dec. 30, according to the Athens County Sheriffs Office, and secured four individuals in the residence.
Approximately four grams of suspected fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine were seized as evidence, in addition to abuse instruments associated with the drugs. In addition, $606 in cash, digital scales and “additional evidence of drug trafficking” was recovered by deputies.
Jordan A. Dixon, 27, of Glouster, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fourth degree; possession of crack cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree; and tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.
Courtney D. Estep, 27, of Millfield, was arrested and charged with trafficking of fentanyl and possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl, all of which are fourth degree felonies.
Jennifer A. Oiler, 34, of McArther, was arrested and charged with complicity in trafficking of drugs, possession of fentanyl and of crack cocaine, all of which are fourth degree felonies.
All three were transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury at a later date, the sheriffs office reported.
This is the fourth time the Athens County Sheriffs Office has announced the bust of drug traffickers in December. The first case resulted in seven arrests and also took place in Chauncey. Sheriffs deputies found suspected crack cocaine, heroin, suspected fentanyl and schedule II prescribed narcotics packaged for sale and seized all of it at that location.
Then a trailer in The Plains was searched, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of over 14 grams of suspected heroin, digital scales and cash.
Lastly, a Glouster man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking. After a search warrant was executed, deputies found 17 grams of suspected heroin, cash, digital scales and drug abuse instruments.
