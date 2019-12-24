Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 24 newspaper on Page A1.
Three more Athens County attorneys have announced their candidacy for the Athens County Probate/Juvenile Court.
They join Zach Saunders, a Democrat, as well an assistant Athens County Prosecutor who has worked in that office since 2015. His goals and intentions were highlighted in an article in late November.
Rusty Rittenhouse, a long-standing lawyer in southeastern Ohio as well as a member of the Athens City School’s Board of Education, was the first to announce his intent.
Rittenhouse has practiced law in the area for 14 years, focusing on estate planning and probate administration, according to a press release. He has also served as an acting judge for the Athens County Municipal Court since 2015.
Those issues would relate to Probate Court, where judges deal with legal topics such as estates and adoptions.
These judges serve six-year terms. Incumbent Judge Robert Stewart is unable to run for re-election due to Ohio law mandating an age limit for elected judges.
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Rittenhouse highlighted activities outside of his law office that he has participated in. Those included serving on “numerous” boards, such Big Brothers and Big Sisters (now Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring) and the Athens Court Appointed Special Advocate / Guardian ad Litem Program.
He has also taught martial arts for 20 years and founded the Athens Community Center’s Tae kwon do program. Rittenhouse also performs at local events as a magician.
Two Republicans have also thrown their hats in for the judge position: Scott Robe, of Athens, and Kenneth Ryan, of Coolville. Both attorneys have law offices in Athens, but neither were available for comment before publication.
Robe was chosen this summer for a three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) Board of Governors, elected by fellow attorneys to represent OSBA District 17, which includes Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Noble and Washington counties.
Robe is the principal of Robe Law Office in Athens and president of the Athens County Bar Association. He serves on the section council of the OSBA’s Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section, has served on the OSBA Council of Delegates, and has been involved in the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s High School Mock Trail program for 15 years. Locally, he serves as treasurer for the Athens Foundation.
Robe received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and his law degree from the Regent University School of Law.
Ken Ryan until recently was a board member of the Athens County Board of Elections. Ryan was born in Knox County, Ohio, and spent his high school years in Grove City, Pennsylvania. At that time, he wanted to be a music teacher, and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in music education. He then taught at Trimble Local Schools for a 12 years, and at the same time earned his masters degree in music education from Ohio University.
In 2004, Ryan went to the University of Dayton for law school, graduating in 2007. He then went into practice in Athens with Tom Eslocker and Rick Oremus and worked extensively on real estate cases especially those in the event of a death, and was called in often to represent children in the courts. He also cited a family history of mental health issues, which the court also deals with.
“You begin to realize my life has taken on a character and direction — either consciously or unconsciously — that leads me to consider that this could be a very good opportunity for me to serve,” Ryan said. “It encompasses everything I’ve done. The experience that I have would be valuable in discharging the duties of that office.”
Ryan said he is not interested in any other position, even any of the other judge positions.
The primary election will be held March 17, 2020 — judicial seats are partisan in the Primary Election, but nonpartisan in the General Election.
