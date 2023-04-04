NELSONVILLE — Four of seven Nelsonville City Council members resigned last week, with three rescinding their resignations Monday.
Gregg Clement, Nick Smith, Tony Dunfee and Neil Sommers resigned from Nelsonville City Council during the past week. Council Vice President Clement and Sommers resigned Friday. Smith resigned on March 28. Council President Dunfee resigned Thursday.
Clement, Dunfee and Sommers rescinded their resignations Monday morning, rejoining Dan Sherman and newly appointed members Nancy Sonick and Glennda Tingle on council.
In a letter rescinding his resignation, Clement stated: “Through the solo journey of my decision to resign from the council, the same path has brought me to rescinding my letter of resignation. Without provocation or influence, I realize the City of Nelsonville is still in need of voices — strong, ethical and rational voices. Because of my many years of dedication to this city, I am stepping forward to again be seated at the table where decisions will be made for the betterment and progress of Nelsonville.”
Council members Cory Taylor and Justin Booth resigned in January, while Doug Childs resigned Feb. 21.
Before the resignations were rescinded, city council did not have the four members required for quorum, according to city code. Without quorum, council would not have been able meet to appoint new members or do any other city business.
Applicants for the council seats must be a registered voter and must have lived in the city at least one year prior to their election.
The Athens County Board of Elections is supposed to be notified when council members resign, according to Tony Brooks, board deputy director. Under Nelsonville’s city charter, council elections are nonpartisan, meaning a political party can’t appoint someone to fill a vacant seat. Per the Nelsonville city charter, empty seats are to be filled by a majority vote from council within 30 days of the vacancy or by the council president within 50 days.
“Normally, they will be appointed and fill an unexpired term,” Brooks said of filling empty council seats. “They would run on the ballot for the next election for a new unexpired term.”
As of Monday morning, the Board of Elections had received two emails notifying them of resignations. Brooks said the city would have to accept the council members’ notices of rescinding their resignation and then contact the Board of Elections.
According to Brooks, three Nelsonville city council terms expire in December — Sherman, Dunfee and former council member Childs. If the rescinding of Clement’s resignation is accepted, he would be the only council member not on the 2023 ballot, Brooks said. Only Clement will not be on the 2023 ballot because his term does not expire until 2025.
To run for the city council election in November, candidates must file a petition with the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. Aug. 9.
