Nelsonville City Council

Neil Sommers (right) shakes the hand of Glenda Tingle as the other Nelsonville City Council members watch during a special meeting in March at council chambers in city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive. During the past week, Council member Sommers, along with Nick Smith (left), President Tony Dunfee (center, right) and Gregg Clement (not shown) submitted their resignations. Sommers, Dunfee and Clement rescinded their resignations Monday.

 Youtube screenshot

NELSONVILLE — Four of seven Nelsonville City Council members resigned last week, with three rescinding their resignations Monday.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.