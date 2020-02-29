Three former Sigma Pi fraternity members pleaded guilty Thursday on charges related to the hazing death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant.
Wiant, 18, died of asphyxiation on Nov. 12, 2018, after inhaling a can of nitrous oxide, known as “whippit” while inside the unofficial Sigma Pi house on Mill Street in Athens.
Dominic A. Figliola, 21, and Cullen William McLaughlin, 21, appeared in court before Judge Patrick J. Lang to enter their pleas.
Figliola pleaded guilty to hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He must complete one year of non-reporting probation.
McLaughlin pleaded guilty on two counts of possessing LSD, fifth-degree felonies.
Both Figliola and McLaughlin are completing a diversion court program called the Athens County Empowerment Program. In addition they are required to pay court fees and serve community service hours. Neither will face jail time.
Judge Lang ordered that Figliola’s remaining charges of permitting drug abuse (fifth-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (fourth-degree felony), and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws (an unclassified misdemeanor) be held in abeyance pending completion of the empowerment program.
Former OU student Zachary Herskovitz, 22, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. He was convicted of hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. For this, he was ordered to complete one year of non-reporting probation and fined $250. He will serve no jail time.
Wiant’s parents Wade and Kathleen Wiant, of Dublin, Ohio, were in court on Thursday to deliver statements.
“There’s nothing in the world other than Collin coming back that could bring justice,” said Kathleen Wiant.
Figliola and McLaughlin have agreed to testify against the following seven defendants facing charges in Wiant’s death.
- Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
- Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
- Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree.
- Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.
- James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
- Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, trafficking in harmful intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
In April 2019, Sigma Pi was expelled from OU for “hazing and other violations” after an investigation.
A few other organizations have received disciplinary sanctions as the investigations have concluded. In December, six organizations received probation and some received other disciplinary measures.
Joining those ranks are:
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity
This group is on probation through January 2022 for endangerment and coerced activities through hazing.
This fraternity allegedly conducted a similar “Hell Week” for pledges as Lambda Chi Alpha, with students being secluded in a basement for several days.
James D’Imperio, the senior director of chapter operations for Phi Kappa Psi, said the organization “takes any allegation of hazing seriously.”
D’Imperio went on to tell The Messenger in a statement that “hazing prevention is a strong part of our new member education process and (hazing) goes directly against the values our fraternity was built upon.”
The national fraternity has brought staff to the Ohio University campus to work through this investigation process and determine a path forward, he said.
Sigma Chi Fraternity
This group is on probation through January 2024 for endangerment, brutality, coerced activities, selling or distributing alcoholic beverages to minors, and alcoholic beverages at a student organization.
An anonymous person reported the local Sigma Chi chapter allegedly pays for strippers to perform for newly-initiated members.
The same person claimed fraternity members are forced to do wall-sits for extended periods of time while having their legs kicked out from under them, and are forced to clean up houses after parties. Another claim involves a weighted dummy that members are forced to carry around wherever they go.
A separate report from a graduate assistant said they heard from a member during class that they have no available free time outside of fraternity activities. The same student was later observed to have attended class with cuts all over his face, hands and arms. The graduate assistant inquired about these marks and the student said they were “beat up” over the weekend, but did not specify the injuries were fraternity related.
Michael Church, executive director of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity, told The Messenger in October his organization is “disappointed in the nature of the allegations.” He said the national group is conducting a “parallel investigation into the allegations” alongside OU’s review, and has placed the chapter on an “interim suspension until our investigation is complete and the adjudication is finalized.”
Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity
This group is on probation through February 2021 for use or possession of alcoholic beverages, selling or distributing of alcoholic beverages, and having such beverages at a student organization.
The Marching 110 has been referred to the Academic College for any sanctions or restrictions for alleged hazing in its ranks.
Still under review is Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
