Ohio residents head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the special primary election.
Polls throughout the county and state are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A list of polling places ran in Saturday’s publication and can be referenced on our website, www.athensmessenger.com
Also, the website will update results throughout the evening and full coverage in Thursday’s print edition of the newspaper.
HAPCAP Announces August Packing Events
LOGAN – The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is seeking volunteers to join the fight against hunger in the community. Community members may volunteer as individuals or as a group to assist various programs. Duties may range from packing food boxes, assisting with direct food distributions, preparing hot meals and more.
Upcoming packing events will be held on Saturday August 13 and Saturday August 27 from 9 a.m. until noon. Every month they distribute nearly 2,000 food boxes to low-income seniors in the community. Community members may register for these, or any future events, at www.givepulse.com/group/events/294903 or by calling 740-767-4500.
This Day in History
On this day, August 1, 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, then 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.