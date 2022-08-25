{div}{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Skate Jam, a fundraiser for Athens Skate Park and Sojourners Youth Programming, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the skate park.{/div}
{div}The event will feature music, demonstrations, contests, free skate, food, drink, art, the Veggie Van and vendors.{/div}
{div}An after party will be held at the Union. It will feature the bands Dana, The Sueves and Actual Form.{/div}
{div}Prior to the event, a screening of “Ruining Skateboarding” will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the skate park.{/div}
{div}Volunteers are still needed for the event. Those interested in helping out can check facebook.com/skatejamathens online for information.{/div}
Breakfast Hike Planned September 3
GLOUSTER — On Saturday, September 3, Burr Oak State Park will be hosting their first ever Breakfast Hike starting at 8a.m. at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster.
According to Park Naturalist, Julie Gee, this event will begin with a two-mile trail hike followed by a hot breakfast at the lodge shelter house. The menu will consist of, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, fruit, biscuits and coffee.
Gee stressed that anyone planning to attend must register in advance by calling her at 740-818-4530 or emailing her at, Julie.Gee@dnr.ohio.gov.
This Day in History
On this day, August 25, 2012, NASA’s Voyager 1, which was launched on September 5, 1977, left the heliosphere — the part of space that is not influenced by the Sun — to become the first spacecraft to enter Interstellar Space. In February 1990, the spacecraft took the first overview picture of the solar system. It is the most distant man-made object in space.
