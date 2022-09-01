Athens City School District to sell furniture, equipment Saturday
The Athens City School District will hold a public sale of excess furniture and equipment from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the old West Elementary School, 41 Central Ave.
Generally, prices will be as follows: student chairs, $2; student desks, $2; classroom tables, $5; teacher desks, $10; bookshelves, $10 and display shelves, $10.
A few items included in the sale will be individually priced.
All items be paid for with cash. Proceeds go to the Athens City School District General Fund.
Columbia Township Trustees Meeting Friday
{div dir=”ltr”}The Columbia Township Trustees will meet Friday September 2nd at 3:30 pm at the Fire Station. This session this will replace the regular Monday meeting , which has been cancelled due to the Labor Day holiday. {/div}
{div dir=”ltr”} {/div}
This Day in History
On this day, September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. The lethal combination of blitzkrieg tactics, French and British inactivity and Soviet perfidy doomed Poland to swift defeat after Adolf Hitler invaded the country and sparked the beginning of World War II. The war would continue until September 2, 1945 and involved the vast majority of the world’s countries — including all of the great powers — forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis powers.
