Funding Now Available for Local Major Bridge Projects
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program, which provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge demolition projects.
DeWine announced in April that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for funding as part of this program. Modified program requirements opened eligibility to 238 bridges, up from 54. During the current funding cycle, the program will pay up to 95 percent of the construction and engineering costs for major bridge projects with a cap of $20 million.
ODOT has identified a list of bridges that meet the definition of a Local Major Bridge, but to qualify for funding, bridges must also meet other specific criteria related to inspection history, load restriction, and operation status.
This Day in History
On this day, September 6, 1901. William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States, was shot by Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist, at the Pan-Americn Exposition in Buffalo. He died eight days later.
This Day in Sports History
On September 6, 1920, Jack Dempsey KOs Billy Miske in three for the heavyweight boxing title in what was the first radio broadcast of a prize fight.
