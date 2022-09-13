For those who would like to purchase additional copies of the Joe Burrow poster that was included in Saturday’s edition of the Athens Messenger, we are selling them at our office, 9300 Johnson Road, The Plains, for $1 each. All proceeds from the purchases will be donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. Additional extra copies of the poster are limited.
Nelsonville Dog Park Meeting Set for Thursday
NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Dog Park Board will hold a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss, grants and fundraising, local partnerships, dog park design and dog park rules. Citizens’ comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. on Thursday. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting.
This Day in History
On this day, September 13, 1993, public unveiling of the Oslo Accords, an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement initiated by Norway, was signed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Shimon Peres and Mahmoud Abbas, an official from the Palestine Liberation Organization. The accords are also known as Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements and called for the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
