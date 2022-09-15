A temporary restraining order was put in place for Ohio’s law that bans abortion past six-weeks gestation, a Hamilton County judge ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law for two weeks while the case continues to be litigated in the county’s common pleas court. See full story on Page A2.
Bomb Threat Prompted Closure of Vinton County High School
Vinton County Local Schools officials announced via Facebook that a bomb threat prompted the closure of the high school and middle school on Wednesday.
In the post made at 11:07 a.m., officials said the buildings, both located on US 50, were evacuated. The schools share a campus near the McDonald’s outside McArthur.
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating the matter. A deputy said that he could only say that the situation was under control.
Those who had wanted to pick up their children, signed them out at the Vinton County High School Football Field. Busing arrangements were made to take remaining students home while the investigation continued, the report read.
The elementary schools were still in session.
Superintendent Rick Brooks was unavailable for comment in time for this report.
The investigation is ongoing.
This Day in Sports History
On this day, September 15, 1978, Muhammad Ali won the world heavyweight boxing championship for the third time with his victory over Leon Spinks.
