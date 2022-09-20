Ohio Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Congressman Tim Ryan, and the party’s gubernatorial nominee, Nan Whaley, will both be attending separate rallies at Ohio University this week.
Ryan will be in town today, Sept. 20, at 4:15 p.m. at the Walter Hall Rotunda and Whaley at the same location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Ryan's arrival time is estimated from his campaign and the event organizers say the actual rally begins at 3:30 p.m.
Both events are sponsored by the OU College Democrats and are open to the public.
Ryan is running against Republican J.D. Vance in the November election, while Whaley is challenging incumbent GOP Governor, Mike DeWine.
City Commission on Disabilities Meeting Wednesday
{div}The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Wednesday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Athens Community Center. The meeting is open to the public. If an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.{/div}
On this date, September 20, 2011, the official U.S. military policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell” ends. The policy was instituted by the administration of President Bill Clinton in 1994. Under the policy, openly gay personnel were not allowed to serve in the United States military, but could serve as long as they did not reveal their LGBT status.
