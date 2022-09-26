NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville announces that Trick-Or-Treat; Beggar’s Night will be held on Monday, October 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To help ensure adults and children have a safe Halloween, the city has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. For full story and details on safety protocols for trick-or-treaters, see Page A6.
Stairs Connecting North Congress to Columbia Intermittently Closed
The stairs connecting North Congress Street to Columbia Avenue in Athens will be intermittently closed through the end of September. Sections are being repaired and replaced. Efforts will be made to keep the stairs open when not being worked on. People are advised to avoid these stairs between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, contact Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki's office at 740-592-3340.
Former Ohio Democratic Chair Set to be in Athens Wednesday
David Pepper, the former Ohio Democratic Party chair and author of Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-up Call From Behind the Lines, will be in Athens Wednesday at noon to speak at the Athens Democratic Party office at 74 East State Street. Copies of Pepper’s book will be available to purchase and for signing.
Pepper is a lawyer, writer, political activist, former elected official, and adjunct professor, and served as the Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party between 2015 and 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.