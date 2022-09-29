{div dir=”ltr”}OU Homecoming Events plannedOhio University is rolling out the red carpet for its alumni for Homecoming Week activities, which officially start Monday.
Homecoming 2022, October 3-8, will help alumni relive all the school's traditions, including the Bobcat Bash, the official all-alumni Homecoming tailgate.
All alumni are invited to come by Tailgreat Park, across from Peden Stadium along the Hocking River, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, before the game against the University of Akron. Registration is required, and includes a catered meal, two drink tickets, and plenty of Green and White.
Whether you're coming home to Athens next week or celebrating from a distance, be sure to show your Bobcat pride during Homecoming 2022! Visit ohio.edu/homecoming today to register for these events and more.
Trickor Treat Dates Set in Albany, Athens
Trick-or-treat dates have been set in the Albany and Athens.
The Village of Albany will host trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. In case of inclement weather, a rain date for Oct. 29, also from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. has been established.
The City of Athens will host trick or treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Homes that wish to participate should turn their porch lights on.
This Day in History
On this day, September 29, 1988, Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, marking a resumption of NASA’s space shuttle program, which had been suspended from the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986.
