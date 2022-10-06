Kinship Series Author Jess Montgomery Will Speak in McArthur, October 15
McARTHUR — The Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society along with co-sponsor the Herbert-Wescoat Memorial Library will host author Jess Montgomery on Saturday afternoon, October 15, at 2 p.m. The event will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
Jess Montgomery is the author of the Kinship Historical Mysteries set in 1920s Appalachian Ohio and inspired by Ohio’s first female elected sheriff, Maude Collins. Maude was appointed Vinton County sheriff in 1925 following the murder of her sheriff husband. She was then elected sheriff in 1926, serving one term.
City to Offer rRdes for Stand Down
The City of Athens is sponsoring free rides to the Athens Area Stand Down scheduled for Friday at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Veterans must schedule their transportation in advance through Athens on Demand or RSVP, both part of the Athens Public Transit. Rides will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To schedule a ride or for information, call Athens on Demand at 740-597-2404 or RSVP at 740-594-8499.
This Day in History
On this day, October 6, 1973, on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel, which suffered heavy casualties, but Israeli forces successfully fought back and the war eventually ended inconclusively.
