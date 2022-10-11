The Engineer’s Department will have a portion of County Road 20- Strouds Run Road closed as contractors begin work on a landslide repair starting today, Oct. 11.
The road will be closed at the 4.95 mile marker between the intersections of Canaan Township Road 212- State Park Rd and Canaan Township Rd 215- Scatter Ridge Rd for six weeks.
Athens County Democratic Party Fall Dinner Wednesday
The Athens County Democratic Party will be hosting their annual fall dinner this Wednesday, October 12, at the Athens American Legion Post 21, 520 W. Union St.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6 p.m. The featured speaker is Tanya Conrath, candidate for State Representative. All are welcome, tickets are $25 per person and the dinner is catered by The Pigskin.
Two Committees to Meet This WEEK
The Outreach and Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet today, October 11, at 5:30 p.m. The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee will meet Friday, October 14 at noon. Both committees will meet on their respective days in the Front Conference Room, first floor, of the City Building. The meetings are open to the public. If an accommodation is needed in any meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
