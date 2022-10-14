{div}Scipio Township Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. at the Harrisonville Fire Department to award the contract on T-14 Mt. Union Road Slip Repair Project.{/div}
{div}Athena Awards Set for Nov. 2{/div}
{div}{p class=”p1”}Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the chairperson of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities Davey McNelly will present the Eighth Annual Athena Award Wednesday, November 2, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ARTS/West, 132 West State Street. A reception with food and beverages will follow the ceremony.{p class=”p2”}The Athena Award, the only award given by the City, was created by the Commission on Disabilities to recognize the person or organization providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the greater Athens community. For more on the event, see Page A5.{/div}
{div}This Day in History{/div}
{div}On this day, October 15, 1951, the first episode of I Love Lucy aired on American television on the CBS Television Network. The comedy series, which starred Lucille Ball and her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, became an instant classic, running for six seasons, producing 180 episodes and winning five Emmy awards along the way. It was the top-rated TV series in the nation for four of its six seasons.{/div}
