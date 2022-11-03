Parent/Teacher conferences will be held at Trimble High School on Monday, Nov. 7, from 2:45 p.m. until 9:15 pm. Please call the school at (740)767-3434 if you would like to schedule an appointment. The district said in a release that walk-ins are always welcome and that you may email the teachers directly as well.
Justice Jennifer Brunner to Visit Athens County Today
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner will visit Athens County today, Nov. 3, as part of what her campaign is calling a statewide Ohio Justice Tour in her campaign for Chief Justice leading up to Tuesday’s general election.
“We are touring Ohio to get out the vote to ensure that our courts belong to us because justice matters for everyone,” Brunner said in a release issued by her campaign staff.
Brunner’s stop in Athens will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the Athens County Democratic Party Headquarters located at 74 East State St.
This Day in History
On this day, Nov. 3, 1973, NASA launches Mariner 10. The last of the Mariner Program, Mariner 10 was the first spacecraft to flyby two planets — Venus and Mercury. The probe flew by Venus on Feb. 5, 1974, and did three flybys of Mercury on March 29, 1974, Sept. 21, 1974 and March 16, 1975, after which communications with the probe were terminated.
