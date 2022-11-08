After months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, it’s D-Day, as the 2022 General Election takes center stage today.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
If you already have an absentee ballot and haven’t mailed it yet, you must return it to the BOE by either going to the BOE office or dropbox at 15 S. Court St., Athens. Ballots must be returned no later than 7:30 p.m. today. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. They must be dropped off at the Board of Elections Office on Court Street.
Anyone with questions on polling places can go to the Athens County Board of Elections website, boe.ohio.gov/athens/ , for locations and any last-minute election questions they may have.
Results will be posted tonight on The Athens Messenger website, athensmessenger.com/ , as they come in. Full coverage and reaction from the winners and losers of the election will be in Thursday’s print edition of the Messenger.
Regional Planning Commission Meeting Set
The Athens County Regional Planning Commission will be having their monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10th at 8 a.m. The meeting will be held at EMS Station 51 located at 21 Kenny Drive, Athens.
This Day in History
On this date, Nov. 8, 1972, Home Box Office was launched. The premium TV channel, informally known as HBO, is the oldest paid TV channel in the United States.
