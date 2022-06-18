GLOUSTER — Burr Oak Regional Water District has informed the Village of Glouster that it is necessary to raise their water customers’ rates by $1 per thousand gallons used. This increase will be taking affect this month. Glouster Village Council voted unanimously at the June 6 council meeting to pass this increase on to customers. This change becomes effective the billing due date of July 10. The minimum for up to 2,000 gallons of water will not change. Any questions may be directed to the water office at (740)767-3497.
Nelsonville Public Square Closed This Weekend For Event
NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Public Square will be closed from 8 a.m. today through 10 p.m. tomorrow as the 3rd Annual Vintage Campers on the Square event will be happening on the square starting at noon. Besides classic campers from the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s, they will have a raffle, 50/50 drawing, musical entertainment, a corn hole tournament and, tonight at dusk, an outdoor screening of the 2006 film “RV.”
This event is free and open to the public, but anyone who wants to show a camper must pay a $25 registration fee.
On This Day in History
On this day, June 18, 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
