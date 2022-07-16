Tri-County Career Center Policy and Regular Education Board Meeting Set
There will be a policy meeting and a regular public meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County on Tuesday. The policy meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and the regular board meeting at 6 p.m., in Room 108/Pierce Room at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville.
Coffee With a Cop Slated
During July and August, area residents all across Southeast Ohio will have the chance to get to know their local law enforcement officers better-thanks to the Coffee With A Cop program.
Presented by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, participants will be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and a conversation with a local police officer on the following days, times and locations:
* July 20, at 11 a.m. in The Plains at McDonalds located at 80 N. Plains Road
* July 27 at 11 a.m. in Coolville at the GoMart located at 25780 Brimstone Road
* July 29 at 11 a.m. in Albany at Threefold Roasters located at 5281-A Washington Road
* August 2 at 11 a.m. in Glouster at Sikorski’s located at 71 Madison Street
* August 15 at 11 a.m. in Guysville at the Marathon located at 19100 US-50
* August 17 at 11 a.m. in Nelsonville at Tammy’s Country Kitchen located at 1333 E. Canal Street.
On This Day in History
On this day, July 16, 1945, the United States tested the first atomic bomb near Alamogordo, NM, and the following month dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, hastening the end of World War II.
